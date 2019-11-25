International Development News
Criminal stabbed to death in Amravati; six detained

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:14 IST
A 47-year-old history sheeter was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon in Amravati in east Maharashtra, minutes after he had appeared in a local court in connection with a case, police said. The incident occurred in Valkat Compound locality when Sheikh Hasan Hussain alias Nanika Hasan was riding a motorcycle to his home while his aide Subhash Khurkheraiyya (60) was riding pillion.

A police official said an autorickshaw blocked the way of the motorcycle. "At least six men got down from the rickshaw, threw chilli powder in the eyes of Sheikh and Khurkheraiyya. Sheikh was stabbed multiple times, resulting into his death while Khurkheraiyya was injured," he said.

Sheikh had a string of cases pending against him including murder, at various police stations. Police have detained six persons in connection with the crime.

Police Inspector Sivaji Batade said the crime was aimed to avenge a 2007 murder..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

