Srinagar Police arrests main organiser of Anchar protests

Srinagar Police has arrested the main organiser of the Anchar protests, in Chanpora of South Zone Srinagar. The organiser identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi is a resident of Tangdhar and was involved in organising violent anti-national protests in Srinagar city especially in the Anchar area of Soura after the abrogation of Article 370, read a statement.

The police said that Qureshi was involved in several cases. It further stated that he is a "hard-core anti-national and was working against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation."

During preliminary questioning, Qureshi disclosed his association with the Hurriyat. He has played the main role in provocating youth and instigating them to carry out anti-national protests and stone-pelting on police and security forces. He played the main role in organising unlawful gatherings and violent protests leading to the loss of property and injuries to the civilians and others in the area through his sermons during Friday gatherings at Jinab-Sahib Soura, Anchar after the abrogation of Article 370, the police said.

"Series of protests organised by him in the area lead to loss of livelihood to thousands of people including daily-wagers, vendors and other hard-worker sections of the society," the statement read. "The arrest of the subject is going to yield sensational revelations and will lead to identification and arrest of other anti-national ring leaders in the coming days. The arrest of Bashir Qureshi is seen as the major success for the Srinagar Police as it will help in curbing violent protests and restoring normalcy in the Srinagar city," the statement added. (ANI)

