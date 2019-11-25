Rajasthan governor, CM pay tributes to jawan who died along LoC

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday paid tributes to the army jawan who died after falling into a gorge along the Line of Control. The governor prayed for strength for the family of Naik Peera Ram from Barmer district to bear the loss.

Chief Minister Gehlot said the state government stands with the bereaved family. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to pay respects to the 29-year-old jawan.

"I salute the martyrdom of braveheart Peera Ram of Bachhadau village of Barmer, martyred due to an avalanche in Tangdhar area of Jammu and Kashmir. In this difficult time, the entire state and Congress family are standing with the martyr's family members," he tweeted in Hindi. The soldier was patrolling along north Kashmir's Kupwara district when he slipped and fell into a gorge following inclement weather and snowfall on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)