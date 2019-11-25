Cong, BJD praise Naveen Patnaiks's 5T initiative

Members of both the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition on Monday praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his 5T initiative implemented in the states health sector. Senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati while participating in a discussion in the Assembly praised the 5T initiative and thanked the chief minister, Health Minister N K Das and 5T secretary V K Pandian for trying to bring transformation in the lives of tribal people in undivided Koraput district.

"I thank the CM, Health Minister and 5T secretary for their efforts. The people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada are getting immense benefit from the new medical college hospital in Koraput," Bahinipati said. The 5T (Teamwork, technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative started by the state government in the Health and Home departments from October 2 has been beneficial for the people, Bahinipati said.

The Congress lawmaker from Jeypore said Koraput district headquarters hospital got a CDMO after a long time after the visit of 5T secretary V K Pandian, who is also the private secretary to the chief minister. "The visit of Pandian has put things in order in the healthcare system in Koraput district," he said.

Bahinipati said the district headquarters hospital of Koraput now has the facilities of ambulance service along with other infrastructures. "More visit of senior officers will certainly help improve health care service in the tribal district like Koraput," he said.

Bahinipati, however, expressed concern over bad healthcare service in remote parts of Koraput district due to shortage of doctors. BJD member Manohar Randhari said healthcare facilities in Koraput and Nabarangpur hospitals have improved after the visit of 5T secretary and other officials visit.

Rayagada MLA, Makarand Muduli (Independent) also praised the Chief Minister and his team for giving adequate attention to the improvement of healthcare infrastructures in the state. Another BJD lawmaker PC Majhi said the 5T initiative has helped to bring down corruption in the health sector The Health minister said Koraput district has 69 hospitals, 48 primary health centres and 16 community health centres. He said 118 doctors are serving in different hospitals in the district. The number of vacant post of doctors is 190, he said.

The minister said the state government has already requested the Odisha Public Service Commission to start the doctors recruitment process for appointment in different places..

