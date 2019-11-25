International Development News
Development News Edition

Today India is at cusp of digital revolution: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday lauded RailTel on its 20th Foundation Day and said that the country is at the cusp of a digital revolution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:15 IST
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday lauded RailTel on its 20th Foundation Day and said that the country is at the cusp of a digital revolution. Speaking at RailTel's 20th Foundation Day via video conference, Goyal said, "RailTel is maturing as it is entering in its 20th year. We are going to have much larger targets, much bigger ambitions and much bolder goals to achieve... On the eve of 70th Constitution Day, we owe it to this nation, we owe it to the people of India, to have a big audacious goal, which we will rise with and work towards, in next five years to achieve."

Goyal said that in the past 5 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "people can see the New India emerging, in which the new Indian Railways has a big role to play." "I must compliment RailTel for the phenomenal work that they have done today in connecting over 5,000 railway stations with Wi-Fi across the length and breadth of India," Goyal said.

"Today India is at the cusp of a digital revolution. Digital connectivity has the power to transform the lives of the people of India - It empowers people; it enhances knowledge; it creates new jobs; it creates new economic opportunities," he added. Goyal said that with the collective effort of the "entire rail parivaar, no target is difficult to achieve and we will leave no stone unturned to become one of the best in India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

