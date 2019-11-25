Man dies as car rammed into tree in southwest Delhi's Kapashera

A 36-year-old man died on early Monday after his speeding car rammed into a tree and caught fire on Dwarka Link Road in Kapashera area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Apurv Pandey, a resident of Sector-23 in Dwarka, they said.

According to police, an information was received at 1.20 am that a car broke the divider and rammed into a tree before catching fire on Dwarka Link Road. The victim was rushed to Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka by the local people where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar, police said. No alcohol was traced in his body, they said, adding that a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Kapashera police station.

