International Development News
Development News Edition

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 05:08 IST
Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day
Parliament was illuminated on eve of Constitution Day. Image Credit: ANI

The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution. The declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai.

November 26, which was earlier celebrated as Law Day, marks the day when India had adopted its Constitution back in 1949, more than two years after attaining independence from the British rule. The Constitution came into effect next year on 26 January, 1950, so as to commemorate the pledge of Purna Swaraj, passed in the Lahore session of the Congress on this day in 1930. In his address to the nation during the 56th edition of the programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had described November 26 as a 'special day for the whole country' and expressed hope that Constitution Day would reinforce the nation's obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values.

"I hope that the 'Constitution Day' reinforces our obligation towards upholding the constitutional ideals and values thus contributing to nation-building. After all, this was the dream of the makers of our Constitution," Modi said. Both PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are slated to address a joint session of Parliament on November 26. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a 10-day long programme on the occasion.

Some opposition parties will likely boycott President Kovind's address during the joint session of Parliament. The parties are also planning to protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue inside the Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as trade talks gain momentum

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as an apparent olive branch from Beijing in trade talks with Washington added to other recent signs of progress, fuelling a rally in Wall Streets main benchmarks to record highs.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Paci...

ANALYSIS-Virtual goldmine: In-game goods fuel debate over digital ownership

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Nov 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Jon Jacobs was a financially struggling actor in real life but a wealthy trader in an online video game when he had his breakthrough what if he could turn his virtual success into a ...

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan. According to an official statement, medical colleges will come up in Hanumangarh, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and J...

China summons U.S. ambassador to protest against U.S. legislation

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in a Chinese internal matter. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019