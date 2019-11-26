PM Modi holds talks with Japan NSS on growing strategic partnership

Japan's National Security Secretariat (NSS) Shigeru Kitamura met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and discussed the importance of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, progress and security in the region. The Prime Minister welcomed Kitamura on his first visit to India after assuming charge in September this year.

He further expressed the confidence that Kitamura's discussions with the National Security Advisor of India would pave the way to strengthen this vital aspect of bilateral cooperation, a statement read. During the meeting, Modi also recalled his warm friendship with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming him in India for India-Japan Annual Summit next month, it added.

Kitamura, on Monday, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and examined the foreign policy cooperation between India and Japan. (ANI)

