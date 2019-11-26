International Development News
Development News Edition

T'gana cabinet to meet on Nov 28, 29 to discuss RTC issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:53 IST
T'gana cabinet to meet on Nov 28, 29 to discuss RTC issue

The Telangana cabinet would meet on November 28 and 29 here to discuss issues relating to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and others, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday. The government's announcement came a day after the TSRTC employees' unions called off their two-month old strike on Monday.

"The two-day cabinet meeting will discuss at length on the measures to be taken to end the RTC impasse in the state," a CMO release said here. Meanwhile, employees who turned up for work at bus depots on Tuesday morning across the state were turned away by the police.

At some places, women employees were seen crying after they were denied entry to the work space. Though the employees had called off the stir over various demands including merger of the corporation with the transport department, they did not get any assurance from either RTC management or government in this connection.

The RTC management has said the employees cannot be allowed to join duty as the labour commissioner was looking into the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs. Kong' to release in November 2020

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong will now hit the theatres on November 20, 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.Adam Wingard is attached as the director o...

How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal

Tiffany was codenamed Tea and LVMH was Latte in the whirlwind talks that led to the U.S. jeweller being taken over by the French luxury group for more than 16 billion, in homage to the famed film Breakfast at Tiffanys. The monikers were an ...

President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by constitutional moralityAddressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitut...

UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019