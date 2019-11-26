International Development News
Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

Motorists in the city had a harrowing time on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways staged a protest at Mandi House, leading to massive traffic snarls in and around central Delhi.

The protesters, who reached the national capital from different states on early Tuesday morning, are staging a sit-in at the Bhagwan Das Road which is closed for traffic, a senior police officer said.

