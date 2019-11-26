Cong MP gives suspension of business notice in RS over Maha govt formation

Congress lawmaker Hussain Dalwai on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'government formation in Maharashtra by unconstitutional means.' On the occasion of Constitution Day today, Opposition parties, including Congress staged a protest against government formation by BJP in Maharashtra in front of Ambedkar Statue inside Parliament complex while a joint sitting of both the houses was underway in the Central Hall.

The Supreme Court ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's chief minister nixing Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP's bid to form the government in the state. The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state assembly.

In a surprise development, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for the second time while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy on the morning of November 23. This came when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation were ongoing in the state. Yesterday, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP submitted a letter of MLAs at Raj Bhavan saying the present dispensation does not have numbers and staked claim to form the government. (ANI)

