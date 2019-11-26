Highlights at 1700 hrs

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

BOM40 MH-UDDHAV-GOVT

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-NCP-Cong combine Mumbai: In the changed political dynamics in Maharashtra after the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has decided to elect Uddhav Thackeray as its leader to stake claim for government formation, a senior Sena leader said on Tuesday.

BOM41 MH-FADNAVIS-GOVERNOR

CM Fadnavis meets Governor, submits resignation Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over his resignation to Governor B S Koshyari on Tuesday afternoon.

BOM36 MH-2ND LD AJIT-RESIGN

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar resigns, cites personal reasons Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned on Tuesday, 80 hours after he was sworn in, citing personal reasons.

DEL76 JK-GRENADE-LD ATTACK

2 people killed, seven injured in blasts in J-K's Anantnag and Srinagar Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Two blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Srinagar districts on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring seven, police said.

DEL53 AYODHYA-UP-LD SUNNI MEET

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

MDS10 KL-DESAI-2ND LD SABARIMALA

Activists led by Trupti Desai denied police protection to visit Sabarimala Kochi: A team of gender rights activists led by Trupti Desai, which was headed for Sabarimala to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple was denied police protection on

Tuesday amidst protests by devotees, members of a right wing outfit and BJP here, against their entry into the shrine.

DEL78 PAR-TRANSGENDER BILL Parliament passes Bill to protect rights of transgenders

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a Select Committee of the Upper House was defeated.

DEL68 CONG-FADNAVIS-RESIGN

Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Cong New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was "based on lies and fell like a house of cards", the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.

DEL65 PM-ISRAEL-CONSTITUTION DAY

India, Israel share and value same principles of democracy: Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the Israeli leadership for their wishes on Constitution Day, saying the two countries share and value the same principles of democracy.

DEL58 LS-DL-COLONIES-LD BILL

Bill on unauthorised colonies in Lok Sabha New Delhi: A bill which seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

DEL72 BIZ-LD TAX-OFFICER-SACK

Govt sacks 21 'corrupt' tax officers New Delhi: The government has compulsorily retired another 21 "corrupt" tax officers in the fifth tranche of its crackdown on errant officials accused of corruption and other malpractices, finance ministry sources said.

DEL52 LS-UT-LD MERGER Govt plans to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Bill introduced in LS

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- into one.

MDS11 TL-INDIAN-RELATIVES Indian-American student's kin express shock over her killing

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 19-year-old Indian-American student, who was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death in the US, on Tuesday expressed deep shock and grief over her killing.

LEGAL

LGD11 SC-MAHA-JUDGEMENTS Maha crisis: SC refers to previous judgements on floor test

New Delhi: While ordering floor test for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court Tuesday referred to its past decisions on Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand where it had ordered similar exercise in times of political crisis. By Pawan Kumar Singh

FOREIGN

FGN29 LANKA-PM-GOTABAYA

Tamil-language signboards defaced to stall prez Gotabaya's India visit: Lanka PM Rajapaksa Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered a probe into the defacing of Tamil-language street signboards, asserting that the "heinous move" was aimed at disrupting the November 29 India visit of his brother and the country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

FGN28 PAK-SHARIF-TREATMENT Ailing Nawaz Sharif to undergo cardiac catheterisation, angioplasty in London: reports

Islamabad: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was last week allowed to go to London for medical treatment for multiple diseases, will undergo an advanced cardiac test to be followed by a non-surgical heart procedure, media reports said on Tuesday.

FGN30 PAK-LD MUSHARRAF

Pak court accepts Musharraf's petition seeking to stop verdict in high treason case on Nov 28 Lahore: In a temporary relief for Pervez Musharraf, the Lahore High Court on Tuesday accepted a petition from the Dubai-based ailing former Pakistani military dictator who sought to stop a special tribunal from pronouncing its verdict in the high treason case against him on Thursday.

