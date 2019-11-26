Four men held with drugs worth lakhs

Four men were arrested for allegedly smuggling and peddling drugs worth lakhs in the suburbs of Thane and Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell nabbed Salman Shaikh (28) and Sanjiv alias Paul Ramagya Chavan (27) at Upavan locality in Maharashtra's Thane city on November 19, and seized five LSD papers and 2 gm of MDMA powder valued at Rs 25,000, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Deepak Deoraj said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured the drugs from a Navi Mumbai resident, following which the police conducted a raid on November 24 and seized 104 LSD papers, 56 gm of mafodrine, 6.4 gm of charas and Rs 94,000 in cash, he said The seized drugs and cash have been valued at Rs 11,61,640, the official said. The other arrested accused in the case have been identified as Nitin Lamture (33) and Sushant Rasal (32), he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway..

