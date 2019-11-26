International Development News
Development News Edition

Lord Jagannath owns 60,426 acre of land & about 150 kg of gold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:14 IST
Lord Jagannath owns 60,426 acre of land & about 150 kg of gold

The Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri owns 60,426 acre of land in Odisha and about 150 kg of gold besides many precious stones. Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said this in a written reply to questions in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The 12th-century temple at Puri also has 395.252 acre of landed properties in six other states, the minister said. On the Lords landed properties in six other states, Jena said maximum of 322.930 acre of land is in West Bengal followed by 28.218 acre in Maharashtra, 25.110 acre in Madhya Pradesh, 17.020 acre in Andhra Pradesh, 1.700 acre in Chhattisgarh and 0,274 acre in Bihar.

Lord Jagannaths land is spread over 24 of the 30 districts of Odisha, the minister said, adding that of the total 60,426.943 acres of land identified so far within the state, the temple administration could prepare final Record of Rights (RoR) over 34,206.734 acre of land. Meanwhile, the minister said that the temple has already lodged 386 encroachment cases in different tehsils of the state as the Lords land remain in illegal possession of different people and institutions.

"Encroachment case has been made to recover 96.269 acre of land. These land encroachment have been detected in the districts of Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khurda and Balasore districts," the minister said. This apart, the minister also informed the House that the temple administration has so far sold 341.308 acre of land and recovered about Rs 10.64 crore. The amount earned from the land sale has been deposited in the temple corpus fund, the minister said, adding steps are being taken to dispose of more such land after their recovery.

Apart from landed properties, the Lord Jagannath too owns gold, silver ornaments which are stored in the 'Ratna Bhandar' of the shrine at Puri. "... last time, the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar was opened on July 14, 1985. The inventory made between May 13, 1978 and July 23, 1978 revealed that 12,838 bhari of gold ornaments along with precious stones and 18,815 bhari silver ornaments were stored in the Ratna Bhandar," he said.

One bhari is equal to 11.6637 gm. The minister said the state government has no such immediate plans to open the Ratna Bhandar now.

Jena claimed that the gold, silver and other valuable items of the state are "safe" inside the Ratna Bhandar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with Indias pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting. I cant say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling. N...

UPDATE 2-Erdogan leans on Turkish central bank for risky 'single digit' rates

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the central bank on Tuesday to continue slashing interest rates, after it already cut by 1,000 points since July, saying both rates and inflation would hopefully hit single-digits next year. Erdogan, w...

Red Cross boosts disaster-prone communities with blockchain "cash"

In Kenyas poor rural and slum communities, residents have lots to sell - from home-grown tomatoes to their labor hoeing fields or teaching children - but few people have enough cash to buy the goods and services, reducing the incentive to p...

Shut down JNU for two years, rename it as Subhash Chandra Bose University: Subramanian Swamy

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday recommended the shutting down of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU for good two years and after that, it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.Speaking on occas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019