International Development News
Development News Edition

Nine injured in chemical factory fire at Badlapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:19 IST
Nine injured in chemical factory fire at Badlapur

Nine persons were severely injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in the Badlapur MIDC area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said. Nine factory workers who sustained severe burns are undergoing treatment at National Burns Centre in Airoli of Navi Mumbai, chief fire officer of the Ambernath-Badlapur civic fire services Bhagwat Sonone said.

The fire broke out at around 11.30 am on the ground floor of chemical company Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd, the official said. The fire gutted the ground floor of the three-storey structure and spread to the upper floors, he said, adding that the flames were brought under control before they could reach the adjoining manufacturing units.

Fire engines from Badlapur MIDC, Ambernath, Anand Nagar MIDC, Kalyan and Bhiwandi were pressed into service and the flames were doused by 5.30 pm, he said. The authorities are probing the cause for the fire, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Red Cross boosts disaster-prone communities with blockchain "cash"

In Kenyas poor rural and slum communities, residents have lots to sell - from home-grown tomatoes to their labor hoeing fields or teaching children - but few people have enough cash to buy the goods and services, reducing the incentive to p...

Shut down JNU for two years, rename it as Subhash Chandra Bose University: Subramanian Swamy

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday recommended the shutting down of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU for good two years and after that, it should be renamed as Subhash Chandra Bose University.Speaking on occas...

Larger Electric Vehicle Parc to Generate Investment Opportunities in the Utility Grid Infrastructure

With greater vehicle electrification and the rise of disruptive technologies such as vehicle-to-gridV2G and peer-to-peer blockchain trading, utilities are expected to employ smart charging and demand responseprograms to cope with the growi...

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide, and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable cred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019