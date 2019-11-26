International Development News
25 women labourers injured as tractor overturns

  Nabarangpur
  Updated: 26-11-2019 18:41 IST
At least 25 women labourers were injured, six of them seriously, when a tractor carrying them overturned in Jharigram area of Odishas Nabarangpur district on Tuesday, police said. Around 40 women labourers were proceeding to Sariapada from Purniguda in a tractor trolley for agriculture work when the vehicle lost balance near a sharp turn and overturned at Baiparibandh near Phupugam, a police officer said.

Soon after the mishap, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured women labourers to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Jharigam. Six labourers, who had received serious injuries, were later shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) here, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police has seized the tractor and registered a case. The driver of the tractor had surrendered at the police station, the officer added..

