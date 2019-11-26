International Development News
Development News Edition

MP's famed dancing cop accused of assaulting rickshaw driver

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:13 IST
MP's famed dancing cop accused of assaulting rickshaw driver

A policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore who achieved fame on social media for regulating traffic with dance moves has been accused of thrashing a autorickshaw driver. Several autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday protested in front of the traffic police office here and demanded that Ranjeet Singh (41) be dismissed from service.

The protest was held after a video of Singh assaulting a rickshaw driver at High Court crossing on MG Road on Monday went viral on social media. In his defence, Singh claimed the man was driving rashly.

City Superintendent of Police (Traffic) MK Jain said appropriate action would be taken after a probe underway is completed. Singh is a routine head-turner on Indore roads as he directs traffic while executing dance moves, Michael Jackson's signature "moonwalk" being a favourite..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa....

FOREX-Dollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders looked to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks for direction and the shortened holiday week kept currency moves muted.Chinese Vice Prem...

Art 370 abrogation fulfilled 'ek desh, ek-vidhan..' pledge: Anandiben Patel

Terming the neutralisation Jammu and Kashmir-centric articles 370 and 35A a historic step, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the move was in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Addressing a special joint sit...

Overnight coup to form govt proves to be failed gambit for BJP

The overnight coup that installed Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister has turned out to be a failed BJP gambit to capture power, uniting its rivals in the wake and exposing it to the charge of abusing constitutional positions an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019