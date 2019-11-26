MP's famed dancing cop accused of assaulting rickshaw driver

A policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore who achieved fame on social media for regulating traffic with dance moves has been accused of thrashing a autorickshaw driver. Several autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday protested in front of the traffic police office here and demanded that Ranjeet Singh (41) be dismissed from service.

The protest was held after a video of Singh assaulting a rickshaw driver at High Court crossing on MG Road on Monday went viral on social media. In his defence, Singh claimed the man was driving rashly.

City Superintendent of Police (Traffic) MK Jain said appropriate action would be taken after a probe underway is completed. Singh is a routine head-turner on Indore roads as he directs traffic while executing dance moves, Michael Jackson's signature "moonwalk" being a favourite..

