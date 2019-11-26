100 gm of heroin seized, one person arrested

The Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police seized 100 gm of heroin and arrested a person from the Narkeldanga area of the city on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Sleuths of the Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police's Detective Department conducted a raid at a premise in Maniktala area this afternoon and arrested one person after seizing from him a polythene bag containing 100 gm of heroin, the officer said.

The arrested person, who hails from Ghutiari Sharif in South 24 Parganas district, is part of a big drug racket operating in the state, he said. "We have started a probe. It seems that he was trying to sell the drugs to people who were about to come to meet him this evening," the officer said.

A case was started at Maniktala Police Station against the accused, who has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officer added..

