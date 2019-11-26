International Development News
TN: 14 kg processed shark fins seized from Chennai airport
Seized processed shark fins (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials seized 14 kg of processed shark fins worth over Rs 8 lakhs from Chennai airport.

"The processed shark fins were seized from the possession of a Singapore-bound passenger, yesterday," said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

