TN: 14 kg processed shark fins seized from Chennai airport
Customs officials have seized 14 kg of processed shark fins worth over Rs 8 lakhs from Chennai airport.
"The processed shark fins were seized from the possession of a Singapore-bound passenger, yesterday," said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
