Great Heart Charity partners with Newfields Land to organise edutainment day for over 60 children

The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different children's homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project organized by Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA) and Newfields Land Sdn. Bhd. (Newfields).

The fun day out saw children from three homes -Pusat Jagaan Rumah Juara, Rumah Victory Children & Youth Home, and Persatuan Kebajikan Wen Hua KL dan Selangor- mingle as they were put into six different groups to play games at various stations, which were all manned by Newfields staff members.

Newfields generously contributed RM5,000 to the event, with a small portion of it going towards supporting GHCA's upcoming charity programs.

Edutainment Day, a portmanteau of education and entertainment, was a way of ensuring that the children would spend their time in a meaningful way. The games played at every station were not just fun, but also taught the kids general knowledge, critical thinking and of course, teamwork.

At the end of the two-hour games session, the children were in for yet another treat as they were taken to KFC for lunch. The kids thoroughly enjoyed filling themselves up after an enjoyable, albeit tiring morning, while Newfields staff, GHCA staff, and volunteers sat at their tables to spend time with them.

The peak of the event was the prize-giving session, where the children excitedly cheered each other on as the winners were announced. While different gifts were given to those who came in first to third place, everyone walked home with a goodie bag that day.

Established in 2010, the Great Heart Charity Association is a non-profit charitable organization in Malaysia. We aim to provide substantial and meaningful assistance to people who face difficulties in their life.