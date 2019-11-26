International Development News
Development News Edition

Will come back, says Amrtua Fadnavis in farewell message

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 23:13 IST
Will come back, says Amrtua Fadnavis in farewell message

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cited an Urdu couplet on Tuesday to say that she will come back. Incidentally, "Mee Parat Yein" (I will come back) was her husband's refrain during the Assembly poll campaign, which came in for ridicule later when government formation proved to be far from a cake-walk for the BJP.

Amruta, a banker by profession, tweeted from @fadnavis_amruta: "Palat me aaungi shakhon Pe Khushbuye lekar, khija ki jad mein hoon, mausam jara badal ne de." The couplet can be translated as `I will come back with fresh fragrance...let the season change a bit". "Thanks Mah for memorable 5yrs as your Wahini.

The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve & make a positive diff," she added. `Wahini' in Marathi is a common way of addressing a brother's wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister of

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister ofMaharashtra on November 28 Sena leader....

Report: Astros add C Garneau

The Houston Astros added catching help Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent Dustin Garneau pending a physical, The Athletic reported. Garneau, 32, has played parts of the past five seasons in the major leagues with four diff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019