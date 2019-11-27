International Development News
Development News Edition

Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party: Ajit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 11:31 IST
Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party: Ajit

Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party: AjitPawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NCP

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Radoi takes over as Romania coach

The Romanian Football Federation FRF said Mirel Radoi has been named as coach to replace Cosmin Contra, who stepped down after the team failed to qualify for Euro 2020 via the group stage. The 38-year-old former centre back, who served as t...

New tool makes internet memes accessible for visually impaired people

Since people with visual impairments find it difficult to understand memes even with the help of screen reader software, researchers designed a new tool that will enable them to enjoy memes. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have de...

Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds. According to People magazine, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 35-year-old star opened up about her first marriage to actor...

Saha undergoes surgery for finger injury

Indias Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has undergone surgery to fix a fracture he sustained on a right-hand finger during the DayNight Test against Bangladesh last week, the BCCI said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019