Three killed in a road accident in UP's Ballia

Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the Sikanderpur-Nagra road in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday. Rajendra Chauhan (30), Devendra Chauhan (30) and Santosh Chauhan (23) were on the motorcycle when the tractor hit them near Subhadra Inter College late on Tuesday evening, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

All the three died on the spot, the ASP said, adding that tractor driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and investigations are on, the ASP added.

