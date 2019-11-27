Cabinet approves allotment of land for construction of ceremonial lounge at Tirupati Airport

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allotment of 1800 sqm of Airports Authority of India's (AAI's) land to Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for the construction of Ceremonial Lounge at Tirupati Airport. "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the land to APEWIDC for a period of 15 years at a nominal rate of a license fee of Re 1 per annum," a press release said.

Tirupati being an abode of Lord Shri Venkateswara is frequently visited by VVIPs and VIPs and also the construction of a Ceremonial Lounge will offer better amenities to the visitors, an official statement said. The Ceremonial Lounge will be maintained by APEWIDC. (ANI)

