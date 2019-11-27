No remedy for disease caused by fluoride, says doctor as locals continue to suffer in Jharkhand village

Locals in Chukru village here are suffering from physical deformities since past several years allegedly due to Fluoride contamination in water and doctors said that there is no remedy for the disease. "Through the bloodstream, the fluoride gets deposited in bones and different organs of the body. It affects ones spine joints and causes disability. Ultimately the persons becomes a liability for the family," said Dr Arun Shukla, senior orthopaedist.

He said that there is no remedy for the disease caused by fluoride. "Earlier two classifications were there one is dental fluorosis and second is skeletal fluorosis. Unfortunately, there is no remedy for the disease caused by fluoride," he said.

Locals of Chukru village here in the district claim that the presence of fluoride in drinking water is causing physical disabilities among the residents. Rajeshwar Pal, a villager said, "the contaminated water damages our bones and teeth. Many young people have lost their lives".

"We are facing this issue for the last 25 years. Nobody in the village is above 50-year-old. I am 69-year-old and I am the oldest person here. The government suggests us to leave the place but we all are handicapped. How can we survive somewhere else?" he added. "Once a social activist came here and took the sample from the hand-pump and well and it was found that the sample had fluoride. I have back pain since last 20-22 years," said Satyanarayan.

Ingestion of excessive Fluoride, most commonly in drinking water can cause fluorosis which affects the teeth and bone. Moderate amounts lead to dental effects, but long term ingestion of large amounts can lead to potentially severe skeleton problems. (ANI)

