International Development News
Development News Edition

No remedy for disease caused by fluoride, says doctor as locals continue to suffer in Jharkhand village

Locals in Chukru village here are suffering from physical deformities since past several years allegedly due to Fluoride contamination in water and doctors said that there is no remedy for the disease.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Palamu (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:04 IST
No remedy for disease caused by fluoride, says doctor as locals continue to suffer in Jharkhand village
Locals in Chukru village Palamu are suffering from fluorosis . Image Credit: ANI

Locals in Chukru village here are suffering from physical deformities since past several years allegedly due to Fluoride contamination in water and doctors said that there is no remedy for the disease. "Through the bloodstream, the fluoride gets deposited in bones and different organs of the body. It affects ones spine joints and causes disability. Ultimately the persons becomes a liability for the family," said Dr Arun Shukla, senior orthopaedist.

He said that there is no remedy for the disease caused by fluoride. "Earlier two classifications were there one is dental fluorosis and second is skeletal fluorosis. Unfortunately, there is no remedy for the disease caused by fluoride," he said.

Locals of Chukru village here in the district claim that the presence of fluoride in drinking water is causing physical disabilities among the residents. Rajeshwar Pal, a villager said, "the contaminated water damages our bones and teeth. Many young people have lost their lives".

"We are facing this issue for the last 25 years. Nobody in the village is above 50-year-old. I am 69-year-old and I am the oldest person here. The government suggests us to leave the place but we all are handicapped. How can we survive somewhere else?" he added. "Once a social activist came here and took the sample from the hand-pump and well and it was found that the sample had fluoride. I have back pain since last 20-22 years," said Satyanarayan.

Ingestion of excessive Fluoride, most commonly in drinking water can cause fluorosis which affects the teeth and bone. Moderate amounts lead to dental effects, but long term ingestion of large amounts can lead to potentially severe skeleton problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country.

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country...

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

Sydney, Nov 27 AFP Australias prime minister has told former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. Th...

Getting precise Hindi translation for technical papers proving difficult for UPSC: Govt

The Union Public Service Commission UPSC is facing constraints in getting precise Hindi translation of question papers, especially in technical papers like engineering and medical sciences, the government said on Wednesday, citing a report....

China slams 'selfish' US Middle East policies

China on Wednesday denounced US policies in the Middle East as selfish, as it blamed Washington for destabilizing the fraught region where Beijing has stepped up investment in recent years. While US President Donald Trump has decided to abr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019