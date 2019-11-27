International Development News
Attempts being made to reactivate Balakot terror camp: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:15 IST
The government on Wednesday said inputs indicate that attempts are being made to reactivate terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan which was bombed by the Indian Air Force fighters. Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to take all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country and maintain its integrity and sovereignty.

"Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India," he said replying a written question. The fighters of the Indian Air Force had bombed and destroyed the terror camp at Balakot on February 26 after terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF vehicles, killing 40 jawans on February 14.

Reddy said the government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering it as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years. The minister said in Jammu and Kashmir, this year till November 17, as many as 594 terror incidents have taken place in which 37 civilians and 79 security personnel were killed.

He said a total of 614 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 in which 39 civilians and 91 security personnel were killed. Reddy said upto October 2019, there have been 171 infiltration attempts from across the border of which 114 were successful.

In 2018, there were 328 infiltration attempts of which 143 were successful.

