International Development News
Development News Edition

Interests of Air India employees would be protected:Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:11 IST
Interests of Air India employees would be protected:Govt

The government on Wednesday said interests of employees of the state-owned carrier Air India would be protected and there would be no job loss till its privatisation. Replying to a supplementary question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also said that the government would secure a fair deal for all of its employees.

He also rejected recent reports suggesting that several pilots of Air India are leaving the airline as their salaries were not being paid on time. "Air India pilots are very well looked after and their salaries in relation to what other air carriers are offering is very good," said Puri.

He further said, "In so far, resignations are concerned, I have not heard of any single case where anybody has resigned". The minister's reply came on a supplementary question by BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena that Air India pilots and other staff members are leaving the company as they are not getting salaries on time.

Puri said 25 per cent salaries of various employees were withheld when Air India was in financial crisis. "There is full intention that before the privatisation or disinvestment is completed, this 25 per cent would be reimbursed to all employees in all segments," he said.

The minister also assured that there would be no job loss in Air India till privatisation. "Issues being related to current employees, their health cover, how many would remain and what would happen, we are committed to secure a favourable deal for all employees. I would go to that extent," he said.

However, the minister said, "Your airlines would have to be closed down, unless not privatised." The minister's reply came on issues raised by AITC member Shantanu Sen..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has den...

Study looks at biological enzymes as a source of hydrogen fuel

A new research at the University of Illinois and the University of California has made chemists one step closer to recreating natures most efficient machinery for generating hydrogen gas. This new development may help clear the path for the...

Cricket-Root has full support of England players, says Stokes

Englands Ben Stokes described the test sides captaincy as one of the most criticized roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test. England was beaten by an innings and 65 ru...

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019