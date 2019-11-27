Cabinet gives post-facto approval to pact with Saudi Arabia to set up strategic partnership council

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accorded post-facto approval to an agreement India signed with Saudi Arabia last month to set up a strategic partnership council.

The agreement will enable the leadership at the highest-level in both countries to meet regularly and monitor progress in the ongoing initiatives and projects under the strategic partnership, a government statement said.

"It will help identify new areas for forging strategic engagement and will define the goals to be achieved and benefits to be derived," it said.

