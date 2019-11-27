India, Germany to collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects: German official
India and Germany will collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects as part of a bilateral cooperation in energy and urban development sectors, a senior official with the Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation said on Wednesday.
Talking to reporters here, Director General (Bilateral Cooperation) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Claudia Warning said, "Government-to-government negotiations were held on Wednesday and it was decided that 25 concrete projects related to energy cooperation and urban development would be carried out between the two countries." PTI UZM UZM SMN
