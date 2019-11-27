Envoys of Japan, Slovenia present credentials to Prez

The envoys of Japan and Slovenia on Wednesday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Ambassador of Japan, Satoshi Suzuki and Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Marjan Cencen, presented their credentials to the president at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

