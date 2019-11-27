International Development News
Provisions already in existing laws to check insult of freedom fighters, says MoS for Home Rai

Already provisions exist in the current legislation for the prevention of incidents where people insult Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday in a written reply.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Replying to the question if there is a proposal to bring a law with harsh punitive provisions for those who insult the Father of the Nation and other dignitaries of the freedom movement, Rai said: "Mahatma Gandhi is highly respected and revered by the general public and is popularly known as the Father of the Nation."

"He or other similarly placed icons of freedom movement are loved and respected by the people. So the incidents of insulting them do not occur very often. There are already provisions in the existing legislation for the prevention of such incidents," added Rai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

