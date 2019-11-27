Give us 5-acre mosque plot if Sunni board rejects SC offer: Shia Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Shia board rejects the offer. But the board will use the land for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, its chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

He added that the board will not approach the court but would request the government for the land. The Sunni Waqf Board, a main litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case, is yet to decide whether to accept the land.

The five-judge had dismissed the Shia board claim to the disputed site, where the court ruled that a temple should be built by a trust. Muslims, the November 9 judgment said, should be given an alternative five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque to replace the one demolished in 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)