Service personnel with battle casualty can stay in govt accommodation for 1 year now: Govt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a proposal extending the period during which a battle-injured soldier and his family can stay in government accommodation from three months to one year. "Service personnel who have sustained battle casualty in actions/operations and invalidated out from service on the same ground are permitted retention of government accommodation for a period of three months only as per existing provisions," said a press release by the Defence Ministry.

In view of the requirements and demands of the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - Singh reviewed the existing provisions and extended the period to one year to "boost the morale of the service personnel", the release said. At present, families or widows of deceased service personnel are entitled to government accommodation for a period of two years, which is further extendable by one year and six months based on the merit of the case.

