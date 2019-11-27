Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine wears thick blanket of snow
The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town.
The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town. The entire shrine wore a thick blanket of snow as the areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.
The Badrinath Dham area was covered in snow of thickness of 2 feet today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rain and snow was likely to take place at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shakes parts of Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand cabinet approves formation of integrated safety scheme to deal with natural calamities
Uttarakhand: Garbage engulfed in fire at Haldwani trenching ground
Over 90,000 eligible people left out of housing scheme in Uttarakhand
500 Muslims to participate in yoga camp in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar