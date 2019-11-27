International Development News
Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine wears thick blanket of snow

The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town.

Badrinath shrine covered in thick blanket of snow on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town. The entire shrine wore a thick blanket of snow as the areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

The Badrinath Dham area was covered in snow of thickness of 2 feet today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rain and snow was likely to take place at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. (ANI)

