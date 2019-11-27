International Development News
Development News Edition

Service personnel with battle casualty can stay in govt accommodation for a year now: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:32 IST
Service personnel with battle casualty can stay in govt accommodation for a year now: Govt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal extending the period during which a battle-injured soldier and his family can stay in government accommodation from three months to an year, a revised government press release issued on Wednesday said. The revised release came after multiple retired military personnel on social media objected to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry on Tuesday, in which it had mistakenly stated that Singh had approved a proposal extending the period for which the family of a deceased soldier can stay in government accommodation from three months to one year.

The retired military personnel stated that such a facility was already available to the family of deceased soldiers. At present, according to the rules, families or widows of deceased service personnel are entitled to government accommodation for a period of two years, which is further extendable by one year and six months, based on the merit of the case.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence stated that "some details were wrongly mentioned" in Tuesday's press release and the "error is deeply regretted". Clarifying that on Tuesday it was talking about injured service personnel's housing stay, the Ministry of Defence said,"Service personnel who have sustained battle casualty in actions/operations and invalidated out from service on the same ground are permitted retention of government accommodation for a period of three months only as per existing provisions."

In view of the requirements and demands of the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - Singh reviewed the existing provisions and extended the period to one year to "boost the morale of the service personnel", the ministry said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

DRI arrests director of Kolkata-based firm for evasion of customs duty

The Delhi Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI arrested Director of a Kolkata-based firm in connection with the alleged evasion of Customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops. Sunil Kumar Pa...

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards wides...

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued an apology for the hurt and offence caused by Islamophobia within the Conservative Party as he pledged an independent inquiry into all forms of prejudice in his Tory party ranks. Spea...

Russia urges US to extend nuclear pact due to expire in 2021

Russia has formally proposed to the United States that the two nuclear superpowers extend their New START arms control treaty by five years, though Moscow would also settle for a shorter extension, a senior Russian official said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019