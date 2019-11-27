International Development News
Development News Edition

'Thak-Thak' gang member arrested from Delhi's Kamla Market area

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:06 IST
'Thak-Thak' gang member arrested from Delhi's Kamla Market area

A 30-year-old member of the 'Thak-Thak' gang was arrested from Central Delhi's Kamla Market area for his alleged involvement in cases of snatching, theft and auto-lifting, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Wasim Qureshi, is a resident of Tarapuri village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

With the arrest, police claimed to have solved seven cases of snatching, theft and auto-lifting registered across the city. Based on specific inputs that a member of the 'Thak Thak' gang would come to Minto Road, police laid a trap and arrested Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Four mobile phones stolen from areas of IP Estate and Kamla Market were recovered from his possession, he said, adding that the motorbike he was riding was also found to be stolen from Rajendra Nagar. "During interrogation, the accused revealed that in order to earn easy money, he started coming to Delhi to commit crime. He came in contact with Sasiq who was a member of the 'Thak Thak' gang. Both of them started stealing two-wheelers with the help of a master key. They also used to snatch and steal mobile phones from different areas of Delhi on these stolen two-wheelers," the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's Joao Felix wins 'Golden Boy' award

Milan, Nov 27 AFP Atletico Madrids Portuguese international Joao Felix was named the winner of the Golden Boy trophy on Wednesday, awarded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best under-21 footballer in Europe. The 20-year-old forward to...

Left parties target BJP on Pragya Thakur's remarks on Godse

The Left parties on Friday attacked the BJP over party MP Pragya Thakurs comments while reacting to DMK leader A Rajas remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minis...

Dhankhar says Mamata referred to him as "Tu cheez badi hai

After the display of acrimony between the TMC government and the governor in the West Bengal Assembly, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets that included one for reportedly refer...

Jharkhand: People of naxal-affected Latehar gear up to vote, give mixed response over security

With two recent deadly attacks by Naxals in Latehar and Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha constituencies, the locals in the area have somehow gained a bit of fear ahead of the Assembly elections, however, they are expressed willingness to exercise th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019