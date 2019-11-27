International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. LUCKNOW DEL32 UP-AIMPLB-LD AYODHYA AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9.

LUCKNOW DEL84 UP-LD-AYODHYA-SHIA Give us 5-acre plot if Sunni board doesn't want it: Shia Waqf Board Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court ordered should be allotted for building a mosque, if the Shia board rejects the offer. LUDHIANA LGD32 PB-COURT-LD AMARINDER Ludhiana court discharges Punjab CM, other accused in City Centre case Ludhiana: A court here on Wednesday discharged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and all other accused in the alleged Rs 1,140 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam that goes back to his first term as CM.

LUCKNOW DES42 UP-LD CONG-ADITI Congress seeks disqualification of Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh Lucknow: The Congress has moved a petition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLA, Aditi Singh, days after it expelled 10 senior leaders for opposing the party leadership. CHANDIGARH DEL118 HR-LD-KHEMKA-TRANSFER Transferred again, IAS officer says reward for honesty is humiliation Chandigarh: Ashok Khemka, an IAS officer who has been transferred about 50 times in his career, on Wednesday reacted strongly to his latest posting, saying the “reward for honesty is humiliation”.

AMRITSAR DES48 PB-SGPC-2ND LONGOWAL Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief Amritsar: Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. NEW DELHI DEL36 RSQ-JK-DETENTION Over 5,000 preventive arrests in J-K since August 5, 609 still in custody: Govt New Delhi: Over 5,000 preventive arrests have been made in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions, and 609 of them are still in custody, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI DES64 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD UNAUTHORISED COLONIES Give registration papers to all unauthorised colony residents before Delhi polls: Kejriwal to Centre New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that the Centre gives housing registration papers to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections in the city due early next year. JAIPUR DES49 RJ-CITIZENSHIP-PAK MIGRANTS 21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said.

JAMMU DES44 JK-POLICEMAN-ARREST J-K: Policeman fires in air after being questioned by senior for reporting late to duty, arrested Jammu: A policeman was arrested for allegedly firing a couple of rounds in the air after being questioned by his senior for reporting late to duty at a railway station in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday..

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

UPDATE 1-France will soften, not give up pension reform ahead of strikes

The French government is willing to compromise on its pension reform but will not abandon plans to rebuild a system that allows some workers to retire in their fifties, it said on Wednesday, a week before a planned transport workers strike....

NATO gives Boeing $1 bln deal to upgrade AWACS reconnaissance planes

NATO on Wednesday awarded Boeing Co a 1 billion contract to upgrade its fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes, a deal officials said showed the strength of transatlantic cooperation days before an alliance summit in London.First flown in 198...

SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

An employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Delhi Police said.Manish Lal, a bill clerk helper at an MCD centre in Rajouri Garden, had demanded Rs 5,000 from Prem Chand...

Punjab makes mandatory for child welfare NGOs to get registered

The Punjab government has made registration mandatory for non-governmental organisations engaged in providing housing, food, education and medical facilities to children, an official statement said on Wednesday. The NGOs are required to reg...
