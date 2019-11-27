Govt approves setting up of defence cyber agency

The government has approved setting up of a defence cyber agency to control and coordinate joint cyber operations, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Wednesday. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence said to mitigate cyber threats, all the three services of the armed forces have established their respective Cyber Emergency Response Teams (CERT).

Adequate safeguards have been instituted in the form of cyber audits, physical checks and policy guidelines to ensure a robust cyber posture of armed forces. Sufficient budgetary allocation is being provided for cyber operations and capability development. Responding to a question on whether India has developed deterrence capability against adversaries who may attack Indian satellites to cripple systems in times of war, Naik said, "The desired information is strategic/sensitive in nature and its disclosure is not in the interests of national security."

Responding to another question on whether the government has established Defence Space Research Agency, Naik replied in negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)