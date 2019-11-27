International Development News
Development News Edition

Three female foreigners apprehended for residing in Goa without passport, visa

The Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended three female foreigners for residing in Goa without valid passport and visa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:14 IST
Three female foreigners apprehended for residing in Goa without passport, visa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended three female foreigners for residing in Goa without valid passport and visa. Based on the received inputs, Panaji Crime Branch team on Wednesday morning raided the house of locals resident Eknath Parab and found three foreign national ladies namely -- Hawa Ibrahim Kulwa and Faidha Khassim Mijae (Tanzanian National) and Norah Vugutma Amadi (Kenyan National) staying in a rented accommodation in the said residence, the Crime Branch said in a statement. Upon inquiry, the three failed to produce any travel documents like passport and visa along with them.

Accordingly, they were found to be staying illegally in Goa. Thereafter, they were all produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Panji. As per his order, they were lodged in the FRRO detention center, Mapusa. If they fail to produce their documents they will be liable for prosecution under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, the Crime Branch said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South African government working to ensure SAA's survival

The South African government is working on immediate actions to ensure cash-strapped South African Airways SAA survival, the public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday, warning the airline could not continue as is.SAA, which hasnt made a...

Russian investigative reporter says he was attacked in Moscow

The head of a prominent Russian investigative website said on Wednesday he had been attacked in Moscow by an assailant who punched him and splashed him with an antiseptic green dye, echoing past assaults on opposition politicians. Ruslan Le...

Lebanon's banks will not participate in three-day strike -banking association

Lebanons banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.The ...

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards wides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019