Three female foreigners apprehended for residing in Goa without passport, visa

The Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended three female foreigners for residing in Goa without valid passport and visa. Based on the received inputs, Panaji Crime Branch team on Wednesday morning raided the house of locals resident Eknath Parab and found three foreign national ladies namely -- Hawa Ibrahim Kulwa and Faidha Khassim Mijae (Tanzanian National) and Norah Vugutma Amadi (Kenyan National) staying in a rented accommodation in the said residence, the Crime Branch said in a statement. Upon inquiry, the three failed to produce any travel documents like passport and visa along with them.

Accordingly, they were found to be staying illegally in Goa. Thereafter, they were all produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Panji. As per his order, they were lodged in the FRRO detention center, Mapusa. If they fail to produce their documents they will be liable for prosecution under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, the Crime Branch said.(ANI)

