KSRTC in tandem with technological advancement in many areas of its operation: Shivayogi Kalasad

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been in tandem with technological advancement in several areas of its operation as the transport and logistics industry across the globe is moving ahead, Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director (MD) of KSRTC said on Wednesday. He was addressing a session on 'Transport and Logistics: Emerging Trends, opportunities in India' during the Global Exhibition on Services (GES) conference jointly organised the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

"As the transport and logistics industry across the globe is moving ahead with the advantage of technology, KSRTC is also not behind. KSRTC has been in tandem with technological advancement in many areas of its operation," Kalasad said. Further, he added that GES conference would help the operators, policymakers, regulators to discuss, deliberate and decide so as to how an efficient transport service could be provided to the last person of the society.

"KSRTC is the leading public transport organisation in the country and has been serving 50 per cent of its services to rural areas, besides providing concessional services to students. Though return in these sectors is very less, as public transport organisation, social cohesion is paramount," Kalasad said. Adding that there is dire need for effective collaboration and strong relationship with suppliers, regular supplier evaluation, stakeholders involvement to make system competitive, he said that Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, robots, big data analytics, open data policy are changing the business performance globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)