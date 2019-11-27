Assam to set up 100 organic markets

The Assam Government on Wednesday announced to set up 100 organic markets for selling such products, grown in the state. At a meeting of the state agriculture department, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the government also decided to roll out different schemes for the promotion of direct selling of the organic products.

Sonowal directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to allot suitable lands in their respective districts for setting up the markets, an official release said. Sonowal asked the Assam Seeds Corporation Ltd to produce seeds to the tune of Rs 200 crore, it said.

He also stressed on creating adequate infrastructure for seed production in the state. The Chief Minister also reviewed the distribution of tractors under the Samagra Grammya Unnayan Yojana and other flagship schemes.

