J'khand polls: JVM(P) manifesto promises commission to probe 'scams'

  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:28 IST
The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Wednesday said it would set up a commission to probe alleged scams and the guilty would be punished if it came to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls. Releasing the party manifesto for the Jharkhand polls, JVM(P) president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said a special law would be enacted to seize assets hoarded through corrupt means and an anti-corruption cell would be set up.

The manifesto said if the JVM(P) came to power, the schools that were closed would be reopened, hostels would be constructed in every district headquarters for students of poor families, a permanent solution would be found to the problem of para-teachers, the toppers of intermediate would be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 in every panchayat for further studies and the students from an economically weak background would be given scholarships and free coaching. It pledged to provide electricity to every village house within two years of forming government and said power would be supplied to farmers on cheaper rates.

The man-days for MGNREGA workers would be increased to 150 days and daily wages would be hiked to Rs 300, the manifesto said. Better healthcare facilities, piped water within five years, better train services, rural development and setting up of a rehabilitation commission to address the problems of displaced people were some of the other promises made by the party.

Marandi was the first chief minister of Jharkhand, when he led a BJP-led NDA government, before quitting the saffron party and forming the JVM(P). The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 23.

The JVM(P) is contesting on all the 81 seats.

