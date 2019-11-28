Uddhav Thackeray's elevation as Maharashtra CM will affect national politics: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister will affect the national politics. "What is going to happen in Maharashtra will affect national politics. Maharashtra is a state which influences the politics of the entire country," Raut told media persons ahead of Thackeray's scheduled oath-taking ceremony.

He alleged that BJP used all tactics to prevent Sena from forming the government. "From President House to Governor and ED to CBI -- everything was used," the Sena leader said, adding that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete its full term. On being asked whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister, Raut said, "I don't know. It is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is the senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP), what post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him."

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park here at 6:40 pm today. He will lead the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Thackeray's swearing-in comes after weeks of twists and turn in the state politics, with Sena snapping ties with BJP and NCP leader Ajit Pawar being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government which lasted for three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)