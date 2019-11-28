International Development News
NSUI writes to President, Goa CM over 'ragging' incident

  Panaji
  Updated: 28-11-2019 13:40 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 13:40 IST
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has written a written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informing about an incident where a minor student was allegedly ragged in the state, and sought necessary action in the matter. The Congress-backed students' body claimed that the student, who is under 18 years of age, was asked whether he watches 'porn' and when he did not reply, he was humiliated.

The alleged incident took place during a college event - 'Yuva Rang' - held at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in Ponda town, located around 30 km from here, in front of a 700-odd crowd, NSUI Goa chief Ahraz Mulla said. The letter did not mention when the event was held.

The NSUI on Wednesday sent the letter to President Kovind, Goa Chief minister Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio in the state Cabinet, and Governor Satya Pal Malik. "The student was asked whether he watches porn and when he refused to reply, he was humiliated," said the letter.

He was further asked to remove his T-shirt in front the crowd and was thus humiliated with personal questions which "mentally disturbed" the student, the NSUI said. "We request your kind authority to look into this matter with seriousness and take necessary action against organisers of the Yuva Rang and investigate the matter thoroughly," the students' body said.

When contacted, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said necessary action will be initiated after going through the letter's content..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

