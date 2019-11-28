Himachal: 4 people injured after bus rolls down gorge in Sirmaur
Four people were injured on Thursday after a private bus rolled down a deep gorge in the Maryog area of Himachal's Sirmaur district.
Four people were injured on Thursday after a private bus rolled down a deep gorge in the Maryog area of Himachal's Sirmaur district. The bus was carrying a wedding party of 23 people.
The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal