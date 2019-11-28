MP man held for arms smuggling in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling firearms in the national capital, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Raju Deshi, is a resident of Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Deshi was arrested from near Akshardham Temple on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said. He said 20 pistols, along with 100 bullets, were recovered from Deshi.

