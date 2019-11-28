International Development News
MP: Empty goods train derails at Ratlam station

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:59 IST
Four wagons of an empty goods train jumped off the track at Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam railway station in the early hours of Thursday, an official here said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the stationary goods train suddenly started rolling backwards on the track, causing four of its wagons to jumped off, a western railway spokesman said.

The wagons rolled into a railway office, which was partially damaged, he said, adding that no one was injured in the mishap. Following the incident, the Ratlam-Mathura train had to be cancelled and another train had to be diverted, the official said.

However, he maintained that the mishap did not impact traffic on the Delhi and Mumbai routes. The track is being repaired, he said, adding that the railway authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

