BJD, Congress demand extension of Dec 1 deadline to implement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:52 IST
Members of the ruling BJD and the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded extension of the December 1 deadline for reintroduction of provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. The issue was raised in the Assembly during Zero Hour when senior BJD member Debiprasad Mishra said the people are facing difficulties in preparing required documents due to shortage of staff in different regional transport offices (RTOs).

He said all the RTOs except for the ones in Bhubaneswar are closed before evening even as people wait in long queues to get their driving licenses and other documents prepared. "The government should rethink about its earlier decision on reintroducing the strict provision under MV Act, 2019 from December 1. The Speaker must give a ruling over the issue," Mishra said.

Another senior BJD member Pradeep Maharathy also supported Mishra and said the government should further extend the deadline by another three months so that the people can prepare their documents. "The people should be given adequate time to prepare documents in order to avoid payment of high rate of penalty," Maharathy said.

Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, Suresh Routray and others also supported the treasury bench members and demanded that the government should extend the deadline and facilitate people to prepare documents by opening more counters in RTOs and other camp offices for the purpose. Keeping in view the concerns of the members, Speaker S N Patro said, "The transport minister may consider the issues raised by the members on extension of the deadline for reintroduction of MV Act provisions." "I am aware of the rush at the RTO offices.

Discussions are underway and necessary steps will be taken so that people do not suffer due to the re-enforcement of the norms. "The state government is rethinking on its decision to re-implement the MV Act from December 1," Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera outside the House said.

Earlier, the state government which implemented the MV Act, 2019 in September, had announced that the new provisions would be implemented from December 1. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that the people should be given three months time so that they can prepare documents required under the MV Act, 2019. PTI AAM SBN SBN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Delhi Minister writes to Paswan over supply of onions by NAFED

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India NAFED to continue supplying of onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the...

Father in Dutch farm family case charged with sexual abuse -prosecutors

Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday they suspected the father of a family that was found locked away in a farmhouse room of having sexually abused two of his nine children. Police discovered five siblings and their ailing father last month i...

Pragya Thakur issue should be sent to Lok Sabha ethics committee: JD(U)

Bharatiya Janata Party ally JDU on Thursday demanded that the matter involving MP Pragya Thakurs praise of Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha be sent to the ethics committee of the House to see if her uncalled for conduct warrants her disqualifica...

Pak's external enemies & mafias within would be disappointed by SC verdict on Army chief: PM Khan

A much-relieved Prime Minister Imran on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court for allowing General Qamar Javed Bajwa to continue as Pakistan Army chief for another six months even as he took a jibe at the countrys external enemies and the mafia...
