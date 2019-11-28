Snowfall, rains intensify chill across U'khand

Snowfall continued in high altitude areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday and intermittent showers, coupled with icy cold winds, swept the plains. Places located at an altitude of 3,000 metres and above, including the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, received snowfall for the third consecutive day.

The lower areas in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts were lashed by rains. Thick sheets of snow covered the famous temples in the state, while the sky was overcast at most places in the plains, including Dehradun.

The minimum temperature dipped by three notches in most places of the state. The meteorological department has forecast dense fog in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar on Friday.

Heavy snowfall and rains in Chamoli district disrupted electricity supply at a number of places causing prolonged power outages. According to a report, there was no electricity in Chamoli, Gopeshwar and Joshimath for the last 12 hours.

