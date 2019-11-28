International Development News
Kovind inaugurates new block of RMSC Hospital in Vrindavan

A new hospital block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable (RMSC) Hospital in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by the President, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A new hospital block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable (RMSC) Hospital in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by the President, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. According to a press note, Kovind noted in his speech that around 5.5 lakh patients have received treatment in RMSC Hospital in the last one year.

"Many new facilities have been started in the hospital including cancer ward, cancer operation theatre, women's surgical ward and a neonatal intensive care unit," he said. Kovind later expressed confidence that patients will get better care through these services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

